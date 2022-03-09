Mothers are dying at a higher rate in Missouri, lawmakers are working to fix the problem

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside Jamaa Birth Center in Ferguson, they are working to improve the maternal mortality rate in Missouri, which currently ranks 42nd in the country according to the latest statistics from the state.

“A lot of it has to do with access to care, but also when you think of the racial disparity, lot of times black and indigenous people they aren’t getting the proper education and information with what’s happening to their bodies, and so they may go home they don’t have support and they don’t understand the changes their bodies are going through and they have a new baby,” said Okunsola Amadou, a doula with Jamaa Birth Center.

According to the latest statistics from the state, there are 39 deaths for every 100,000 births in Missouri.

“82 percent of those deaths are preventable,” explained Byanka Sallis with March of Dimes. The group will head to Jefferson City on Wednesday to ask lawmakers to pass legislation that could make a difference.

This includes Senate Bill 698, which calls to expand Medicaid from 60 days to a full year after a woman gives birth.

“Thirteen years ago, I was pregnant with [my daughter] and I was on Medicaid and my eligibility ended at exactly 60 days. I barely was able to see my provider one time,” said Sallis. She said she suffered from postpartum depression but it wasn’t diagnosed until after her eligibility ended.

According to the Missouri Department of Health, Cardiomyopathy, preeclampsia and mental health are the leading causes of death for woman during and after childbirth. SB 698 has bipartisian support, but sponsor Sen. Jill Schupp (D- St. Louis Co) says it could be in limbo because of an amendment that was tacked on.

“My senate amendment which is the ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ amendment is pending right now,” said Sen. Bob Onder (R – St. Charles Co).

The St. Charles County senator says the amendment calls for no taxpayer dollars to go towards “abortion facilities.” He says the amendment was tacked on as a procedural tactic.

“The great majority of policy gets passed not as a standalone bill but as an amendment to other bills,” said Onder.

But those working to keep mothers safe say politics could cost lives.

“We are literally killing mothers by saying were cutting you off at 60 days and these are people that are low income and at the highest risk,” said Okunsola Amadou.

