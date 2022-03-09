Missouri lawmakers looking to pass Prison Nursery BIll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In most prisons, when a woman gives birth, her baby is taken away within days and sent to either a relative or foster care. Some Missouri lawmakers are trying to change that.

The House Bill 1897 would allow inmates who give birth in prison to stay with their child in a nursery for up to 18 months. This would not apply to offenders with histories of violence or child abuse.

The estimated cost of the program is around 1-million dollars. It needs an additional house vote before moving to the Senate for further debate.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, an estimated 58,000 people each year are pregnant when they enter local jails or prisons.

