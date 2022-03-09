Missing 3-month-old believed to be taken by babysitter in Arnold found

ARNOLD Mo. (KMOV) - Police have ended a search for a missing 3-month-old girl who was last seen with a 27-year-old babysitter in Arnold, Mo. Tuesday.

Three-month-old Jordan Bizzle was believed to be taken by a 27-year-old babysitter, identified as Samantha Wolff, around 9 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Starling Airport Road.

Jordan was later found safe Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 636-296-3204.

