Advertisement

Missing 3-month-old believed to be taken by babysitter in Arnold found

Police search for missing infant in Arnold
Police search for missing infant in Arnold(MSHP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD Mo. (KMOV) - Police have ended a search for a missing 3-month-old girl who was last seen with a 27-year-old babysitter in Arnold, Mo. Tuesday.

Three-month-old Jordan Bizzle was believed to be taken by a 27-year-old babysitter, identified as Samantha Wolff, around 9 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Starling Airport Road.

Jordan was later found safe Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 636-296-3204.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Community comes together for Chris Rea
South City community remembers father of 3 killed last Christmas Eve
Hazelwood West High School.
Hazelwood West highschooler taken to hospital amid incident
St. Louis City Police directing traffic on North Kingshighway for an alleged free gas giveaway...
Long lines near North City gas station prompt traffic control