MetroLink launching pilot program that aims to add flexibility to service

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro Transit is launching a pilot program that aims to add flexibility to service.

Starting March 14, MetroLink will replace their normal two-car trains with single-car trains. The light rail system said the single-car trains will provide some advantages, such as being more efficient for security to patrol and less wear and tear on the machinery.

President and CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach said the pilot program is a reaction to a “post-pandemic world” where “not all employees will return to work in brick and mortar buildings.”

“We have already identified a few trips during rush hour that we will need to have two-car trains in service to accommodate the volume. The second car can be added back on as MetroLink ridership continues to increase or when special events occur in downtown St. Louis where we see or anticipate higher ridership,” Roach said.

During the winter storm in early February, MetroLink put single-car trains into service to help keep trains moving when ice was accumulating on the overhead power wires. The pilot program is slated to last two weeks.

