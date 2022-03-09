Advertisement

MetroLink launching pilot program that aims to add flexibility to service

A MetroLink train in St. Louis
A MetroLink train in St. Louis(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro Transit is launching a pilot program that aims to add flexibility to service.

Starting March 14, MetroLink will replace their normal two-car trains with single-car trains. The light rail system said the single-car trains will provide some advantages, such as being more efficient for security to patrol and less wear and tear on the machinery.

President and CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach said the pilot program is a reaction to a “post-pandemic world” where “not all employees will return to work in brick and mortar buildings.”

“We have already identified a few trips during rush hour that we will need to have two-car trains in service to accommodate the volume. The second car can be added back on as MetroLink ridership continues to increase or when special events occur in downtown St. Louis where we see or anticipate higher ridership,” Roach said.

During the winter storm in early February, MetroLink put single-car trains into service to help keep trains moving when ice was accumulating on the overhead power wires. The pilot program is slated to last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
People flocked to two St. Louis gas stations to take advantage of a free gas giveaway Wednesday...
Hundreds line up at free gas giveaway at 2 STL gas stations
FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while...
Madigan pleads not guilty in racketeering, bribery case
Phillip Blaine Henson is charged with drug induced homicide after Stephanie L. Harrell was...
Flora man charged with drug induced homicide after woman’s death