Illinois residents paying top dollar for gas, as experts explain why prices there are climbing faster than Missouri’s

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - Early Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil. This comes after we’re already experiencing skyrocketing gas prices here in the United States. One state really feeling the wrath is Illinois.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Illinois is $4.42/gallon. In Missouri, residents are paying an average of $3.73/gallon. However, we wanted to get down to the bottom of why prices in neighboring states are so different and how residents are adapting.

“It’s definitely been a little difficult. It’s been a little budget-stretching,” Ally Blasdel said.

Blasdel’s lived in Illinois for years. She said rising gas prices is something she’s been used to.

“It’s time to penny pinch and hang onto the pocketbooks,” Sean Petty said.

Petty also lives in Illinois. He filled up his wife’s minivan for more than $75.00 Tuesday as prices continue to climb in Illinois. Those prices force some residents to rethink their routines.

“I also drive about an hour to work, and I can’t take an interstate either, so it’s definitely been a lot more difficult figuring out how to budget that in for gas,” Blasdel said.

Blasdel said she’s having to get gas every two and a half days. Tuesday, she and her husband, Randy Walden, were heading to St. Louis for the Blues game. However, fuel prices weren’t their concern since her husband drives electric. Walden’s owned a Tesla for more than a year now. He told us he wanted to buy an electric car because of gas prices. Walden said he saves anywhere from $400-$500 a month just by having one electric car in the family.

It’s no secret gas in Illinois costs more than Missouri. We asked the experts what is going on.

“It really is sort of the perfect storm in terms of what we’re seeing in fuel prices,” Josh Sharp said.

Sharp’s the Chief Executive Officer for the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. He said there are three things factoring into skyrocketing fuel rates.

“Market forces, truck driver shortage, a huge geopolitical event like you have between Ukraine and Russia, you get sky-high gas prices,” Sharp explained.

When you compare pricing in Illinois and Missouri, they’re not fluctuating in tandem. AAA’s data shows last year, Missourians paid about 43 cents less per gallon than Illinoisans. Today, Illinois folks are paying nearly 70 cents more per gallon, and that’s despite Missouri’s gas tax increasing this past year.

“Illinois re-calculates its sales tax rates every six months. The reason they’re not fluctuating in tandem is frankly infrastructure and delivery costs. Some places in Missouri might be closer to a refinery where delivery costs might not be the same,” Sharp said.

This reality is leaving Illinois residents paying top dollar just to get from point A to point B.

“I can’t just not drive to work, so while I’m not super happy it’s crazy expensive, I don’t really have a choice,” Blasdel said.

Some Illinois residents said they’re even considering driving across the river to fill up.

“It jumped up 60 cents since I filled up last. If we get over $5.00, $6.00 here, I’m gonna have to. The Casey’s rewards just aren’t adding up fast enough,” Petty said.

Sharp told News 4 he doesn’t believe gas prices have hit their peak yet. For now, he said prices will continue to rise until the market is able to catch up and adjust.

