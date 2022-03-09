Flora man charged with drug induced homicide after woman’s death

FLORA, Ill. (KMOV) – A Flora man is accused of drug induced homicide after a 54-year-old woman’s death.

Stephanie L. Harrell was found dead inside her parked car in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street in Clay County the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2021.

On March 8, Phillip Blaine Henson, 52, was charged with drug induced homicide. At the time he was charged, Henson was detained at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville.

