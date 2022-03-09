Advertisement

Flora man charged with drug induced homicide after woman’s death

Phillip Blaine Henson is charged with drug induced homicide after Stephanie L. Harrell was...
Phillip Blaine Henson is charged with drug induced homicide after Stephanie L. Harrell was found dead.(Illinois State Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORA, Ill. (KMOV) – A Flora man is accused of drug induced homicide after a 54-year-old woman’s death.

Stephanie L. Harrell was found dead inside her parked car in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street in Clay County the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2021.

On March 8, Phillip Blaine Henson, 52, was charged with drug induced homicide. At the time he was charged, Henson was detained at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville.

