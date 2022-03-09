Ex-Illinois state senator pleads guilty in embezzlement case

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Illinois state senator has pleaded guilty in a federal embezzlement case, two weeks after he abruptly resigned from the state Legislature.

Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of embezzlement, admitting that he improperly took more than $240,000 from the Teamsters labor union. The 52-year-old Cullerton has agreed to pay $248,828 in restitution.

A prosecutor said during Tuesday’s federal court hearing that Cullerton could face a prison sentence of more than a year. His sentencing has been set for June 21.

Cullerton was charged in 2019 in an indictment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.