Concern grows over Illinois teacher shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – Concern is growing over a worsening teacher shortage in Illinois.

The state’s education association released its bi-partisan poll looking at residents’ views on all aspects of public schools Wednesday. It showed that most people are in favor of changes to make teaching a more attractive profession, including student loan forgiveness and mental health days.

The poll also showed a vast majority support an honest teaching of U.S. history in schools, believing students must be taught about slavery and racism. The support comes despite many saying they do not support teaching critical race theory.

The data also showed that the public places a higher importance on having high-quality public schools than on balancing the state budget and lowering taxes.

