Advertisement

Concern grows over Illinois teacher shortage

Along with a wave of hiring’s aimed at getting more mental health professionals in the...
Along with a wave of hiring’s aimed at getting more mental health professionals in the classroom, the district has also started a new program called art therapy.(Live 5 News)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – Concern is growing over a worsening teacher shortage in Illinois.

The state’s education association released its bi-partisan poll looking at residents’ views on all aspects of public schools Wednesday. It showed that most people are in favor of changes to make teaching a more attractive profession, including student loan forgiveness and mental health days.

The poll also showed a vast majority support an honest teaching of U.S. history in schools, believing students must be taught about slavery and racism. The support comes despite many saying they do not support teaching critical race theory.

The data also showed that the public places a higher importance on having high-quality public schools than on balancing the state budget and lowering taxes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taxes
Living Well: Income tax credit
St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) scans the ice during the first period of an...
Blues announce wrist surgery for Perunovich, out 8 weeks
Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
A St. Charles County woman was arrested in Utah after she took her daughter from a supervised...
Lake Saint Louis mom arrested in Utah after allegedly taking her daughter during supervised visit