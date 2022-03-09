Blues take on the Rangers on 4-game losing streak

New York Rangers (36-16-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-17-7, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to break its four-game slide with a victory against New York.

The Blues have gone 19-7-2 in home games. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Rangers have gone 17-11-2 away from home. New York has scored 167 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on March 2, New York won 5-3. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas leads the Blues with 34 assists and has 42 points this season. Jordan Kyrou has six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 62 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 47 assists. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

Rangers: None listed.

