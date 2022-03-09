Blues announce wrist surgery for Perunovich, out 8 weeks

(KMOV.com) -- Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich just can’t seem to catch a break.

In a season that has featured multiple injury stints for Perunovich already, the Blues announced Wednesday that the 23-year-old will undergo surgery on his left wrist. That will knock Perunovich out of action for a while, as the Blues stated in a press release that he will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

In his debut season in the NHL this year, Perunovich hasn’t hit the ice for St. Louis since Jan. 15. The Blues placed Perunovich on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Feb. 8. He returned for a week of games with the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds beginning on Feb. 19, but as of a week later, he was back out of action and evidently dealing with this wrist injury.

After some deliberation, it appears the team determined that the second-round pick of the 2018 NHL Draft would need a surgical intervention before returning to continue his rookie season. Given the 8-week timeline for re-evaluation following surgery, it’s certainly plausible that Perunovich’s rookie season with the Note has come to an end.

The Blues are scheduled to complete their regular-season schedule on April 29, so barring a solid run through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it just doesn’t seem as though there is enough time on the calendar for Perunovich to make a return this year.

Perunovich has split time between St. Louis and the team’s AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds this season. He has played in 19 games for the Blues, notching six assists, to go along with three goals and 19 assists in 17 games with Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.