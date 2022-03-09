$500,000 federal fund allocated to relieve St. Louis City homeowners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis will invest $500,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help keep St. Louisans in their homes before the yearly tax sales.

“Preventing foreclosures benefits our entire city, and with the American Rescue Plan Act, we’re trying new ways to get St. Louisans the support they need,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The St. Louis Real Estate Tax Assistance Fund Coalition will work with the collector to find vulnerable households at imminent risk of tax sale and contact.

In order to be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

The money must go to the applicant’s primary home

There must not be outstanding mortgage debt on the property either

The household income cannot exceed 100 percent of the area’s median income.

For more information on eligibility, click here.

