4Warn Forecast: Sunny and Warmer Today

Weather Discussion: Sunny and warmer today. Quiet weather through Thursday afternoon. Snow is expected to move in northwest of St. Louis Thursday night and moving into the metro area for the Friday morning commute. Snowfall continues during the day on Friday with moderate snowfall rates at times. Temperatures are expected to rise just above freezing for several hours Friday which could make for a slushy afternoon commute. Accumulations may reach 1 to 2 inches across the area. Temperatures will tumble into the teens Friday night so watch for icy patches early Saturday. It will be a cold day Saturday under sunny skies but a big turnaround for Sunday.

Probabilities by amount (kmov)

