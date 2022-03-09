4Warn Forecast: Snow Arrives Friday

Weather Discussion: Cooler and mostly dry on Thursday with increasing clouds. There is a low chance for spots of flurries or light snow Thursday, but the impactful and accumulating snow will arrive Thursday night through Friday across the region. And for the St. Louis metro I’m pinpointing Friday from 5 AM to 3 PM as the time to watch for accumulating snow. This won’t be a huge snowfall, but enough to impact roads, especially untreated roads.

Accumulations from 1-2″ with some spots up to 3″ are generally are expected. However, northwest of the metro could see 2-4″. This snow tapers off in St. Louis by Mid-afternoon and areas southeast by the evening. Temperatures will be near freezing which will allow chemicals to work well and melt some of the this snow. But as temperatures crash Friday night, with a low of 15 by Saturday morning, watch for slick spots where meltwater hasn’t evaporated and turned to icy patches.

Saturday will be a cold and dry day with lots of sunshine. But then we get a quick warm-up Sunday with highs near 60 and more sunshine.

Snowfall Forecast (KMOV)

Probabilities by amount (kmov)

