49-year-old dies in 4-car crash in Jefferson County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 4-car crash on Highway 21 in Jefferson County left a 49-year-old woman dead Tuesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., a GMC Sierra was driving on the road just south of Vineland Road North Junction when the driver hit a Ford Explorer and Ford F250.

The Sierra then hit the front of Holly Francis’ Volkswagen Passat, causing it to spin in front of the Ford F250. The Passat was hit again, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Francis, 49, died from her injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.