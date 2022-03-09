2 young girls wounded in North City triple shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two young girls were shot when gunfire erupted in the north St. Louis’ O’Fallon Park neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Officers rushed to the 4200 block of Athlone before where they found two girls shot in the leg and a man shot in the arm just before midnight. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

