2 young girls wounded in North City triple shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two young girls were shot when gunfire erupted in the north St. Louis’ O’Fallon Park neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Officers rushed to the 4200 block of Athlone before where they found two girls shot in the leg and a man shot in the arm just before midnight. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

