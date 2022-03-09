2 taken in custody following overnight bi-state police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bi-state chase that began in North St. Louis ended with two suspects in handcuffs overnight Wednesday.

Investigators told News 4 the pair was wanted for shooting and robbing a man in the 2400 block of North Kingshighway just north Martin Luther King just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect led police into Illinois before they raced back into Missouri, crashing into a ditch near Interstate 270 and Riverview.

