Advertisement

Wounded Florissant man dies while being rushed to the hospital

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in North County in late February.

Gunfire erupted in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road near Spanish Lake before 11 a.m. on Feb. 26. Officers found Johnny Bond, 39, of Florissant dead while paramedics rushed another man to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 26-year-old South County man who shot one of his neighbors was killed by an officer in...
WATCH: Video shows moments before officer shoots man in Jennings
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
Joeron Mottley, 19, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action
Arrest made after 17-year-old gunned down while running away in North County
Police investigating officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old dead
WATCH: Video shows moments before St. Louis County officer shoots man armed with Molotov cocktail