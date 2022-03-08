Wounded Florissant man dies while being rushed to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in North County in late February.

Gunfire erupted in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road near Spanish Lake before 11 a.m. on Feb. 26. Officers found Johnny Bond, 39, of Florissant dead while paramedics rushed another man to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

