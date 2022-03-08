WATCH: Video shows moments before St. Louis County officer shoots man armed with Molotov cocktail

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old South County man who shot one of his neighbors was killed by an officer in Jennings Sunday.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a welfare check. Once they arrive, they talked to 26-year-old George Hollins, of South County, but found no criminal activity. Around 10:50 a.m., they returned to the same place for a call of someone shooting a gun.

Hollins was reportedly firing his shotgun from inside a home. One of his neighbors was struck by a bullet and hospitalized.

As officials surrounded the home, officers saw the 26-year-old standing near the house’s side doorway with improvised Molotov cocktails. Police believe he was trying to either set his home or a neighbor’s home on fire. Hollins then walked outside with a sawed-off shotgun and an officer fired at him. He died from his injuries. St. Louis County Police said the 30-year-old officer who shot Hollins has six years of law enforcement experience.

Officers contacted the St. Louis County Police Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team to assist with the standoff. The department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are actively investigating the officer-involved shooting. No officer injuries were reported in the incident.

