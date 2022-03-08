Advertisement

Two charged in drive-by fatal shooting that happened in Overland

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman are charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in Overland in November 2020.

Larry Lowery, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Julionne Parker, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Parker was driving in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue when Lowery, who was a passenger, shot and killed Michael Holland, 32, and seriously injured another victim. Police tell News 4 that Parker admitted to being the getaway driver and seeing Lowery shoot at three victims. The shooting happened on November 29, 2020.

