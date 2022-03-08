St. Louis County hosting hiring fair next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a new career change, St. Louis County is looking to fill several positions across its departments.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., applicants can stop by the “Spring into a New Career” fair at the Crossings at Northwest Plaza on March 15. Candidates can view job openings early and speak with hiring managers, including representatives from the police and circuit court departments.

“This is a great opportunity to meet with current employees and learn about career opportunities in departments across our government, have your resume reviewed, and apply for opportunities in a variety of fields,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “I invite you to hear directly from our employees about why St. Louis County is a great place to work.”

To pre-register, you can call 314-615-6055.

