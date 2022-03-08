St. Louis area residents donate to Ukraine through Airbnb

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leslie Silkwood is distressed about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it’s doing to the Ukrainian people. And she says she feels a special affection for Ukraine because her grandfather was born there.

“My heart just goes out to them. We can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” she said.

Silkwood wanted to make a donation to the people and decide to target her donation by booking a place in Kyiv through Airbnb.

“This just made it really personal and special to me, being able to directly connect with someone who’s directly affected by this war,” said Silkwood.

After Airbnb announced it was dropping all fees for bookings in Ukraine, more than 61,000 nights have been booked, raising more than $2 million dollars. People are booking apartments in Ukraine with no plans to go there but as a way to directly send money to a specific person or family.

Doug Landau said he paid $112 dollars after booking 2 nights at a place, he said, looked like somewhere he’d like to stay. He said he was confident his money was protected since he used Paypal and said the process was an easy way to get his donation into the hands of a Ukranian.

“And it was, you know, a 10-minute ordeal,” he said.

Airbnb is also asking people who are Airbnb hosts in countries neighboring Ukraine, to sign up to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees. The company is pledging to shelter up to 100,000.

