Push for national day to remember those who died from COVID-19

The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.(KKCO/KJCT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Over the weekend an art exhibit was unveiled at Laumeier Sculpture Park to remember those who have lost their lives to the virus. Each rose at the art exhibit represents a life.

Now, a nonprofit organization “marked by COVID” is garnering support for a federal bill that would make the first Monday in March a Memorial Day for victims and survivors. The “COVID Memorial Day” would also recognize sacrifices from frontline and essential workers.

