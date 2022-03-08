Push for national day to remember those who died from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – c

Over the weekend an art exhibit was unveiled at Laumeier Sculpture Park to remember those who have lost their lives to the virus. Each rose at the art exhibit represents a life.

Now, a nonprofit organization “marked by COVID” is garnering support for a federal bill that would make the first Monday in March a Memorial Day for victims and survivors. The “COVID Memorial Day” would also recognize sacrifices from frontline and essential workers.

