Polish EMS specialist living in St. Louis area leads fundraising efforts for medical needs in Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Born and raised in Poland, Kasia Hampton has dedicated her life abroad and is now in the St. Louis Metro working as an Emergency Medical Physician.

“I like to say I was born with a heart of white and red and now added a genuine touch of blue,” said Hampton.

Hampton studied medical school in Belgium before moving to the U.S. for her medical training in emergency medicine and pediatric medicine. She worked in the U.S. Army for five years as a civil service physician before moving to St. Louis in June 2021, where she is now working an EMS fellow with Washington University.

“I think the only reaction that we can have as medical providers and especially people with close emotional and family ties to the area is we just want to help,” said Hampton as she watches the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Three days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hampton says she was approached by a number of U.S. humanitarian aid organizations to help get resources on the ground in the country.

Hampton says her own daughter, a third-year medical student living in Poland, is seeing how dire the situation is for Ukrainians fleeing their country across the border.

“She is out there tonight helping on one of those missions on the other side of the border,’ she said. “They really need that support, and they really need us as a medical community globally to come together as one.”

Since then, she has started a GoFundMe page that has raised close to $5,000 and counting. The goal is to raise close to $200,000, which will go towards helping people in the medical community abroad get the resources they need to provide critical aid.

“Providing medical equipment, providing ballistic protective equipment because obviously providing medical care in a war zone without protecting yourself, well you might as well be the next patient or the next victim in the worst-case scenario,” said Hampton.

Hampton herself will be traveling to Ukraine to ensure that resources will be delivered.

“On Friday, I’m flying out to Europe, and I will be heading to Poland first, then a few days later, we are already establishing our delivery routes and contacts in Ukraine,” she said.

Hampton, who has built years of connections with medical organizations and physicians abroad, says they will also be working to purchase ultrasound equipment that can be used to treat patients.

“You can look for fractures, you can look for bleeding in any body cavities, you can look for abnormal heart functions,” she said. “[Those] will be purchased directly from the companies manufacturing [them] and delivered via Poland to Ukraine.”

