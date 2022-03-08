Mother took 7-year-old from caseworker in St. Charles County, police say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl who they say was taken by her mother in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

Authorities are searching 7-year-old Piper Johnson and her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker. Police tell News 4 that Baker had supervised visitation with Johnson around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she shoved a caseworker and took Johnson, who was reported missing from Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Johnson is described as 3′, weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls and light-up tennis shoes. Baker is described as 5′7″, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they were last seen near Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate number CW8Z1G. The car is missing its front driver-side quarter panel and front driver-side door handle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles County police at 636-949-3000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.