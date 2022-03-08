Advertisement

Mother took 7-year-old from caseworker in St. Charles County, police say

missing 7-year-old and her mother
missing 7-year-old and her mother(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl who they say was taken by her mother in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

Authorities are searching 7-year-old Piper Johnson and her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker. Police tell News 4 that Baker had supervised visitation with Johnson around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she shoved a caseworker and took Johnson, who was reported missing from Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Johnson is described as 3′, weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls and light-up tennis shoes. Baker is described as 5′7″, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they were last seen near Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate number CW8Z1G. The car is missing its front driver-side quarter panel and front driver-side door handle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles County police at 636-949-3000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paul McPherson and Louis Young were both reported missing out of Florissant Monday
75-year-old and 76-year-old reported missing in Florissant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Officers arrested 43-year-old Jerome Cannaday in connection to the deadly shooting of his wife.
Husband arrested after Ferguson woman shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
LSL crash charges
Man pleads guilty in Lake St. Louis crash that killed 4 heading to volleyball tournament