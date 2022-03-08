Mom hid note in daughter’s sock to alert police, lawsuit against man accused of killing girlfriend’s son says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The mother of the Las Vegas boy killed and found by police in a freezer is suing her boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, who’s accused of killing 4-year-old Mason Dominguez.

Months before Mason’s death the lawsuit claims Toseland began, “systematically alienating Mason’s mom and her family and friends.”

Toseland allegedly kept Mason’s mother and her daughter away from each other anytime he wasn’t around, to make sure they didn’t speak to one another about anything related to him. The lawsuit claims Toseland controlled both of their movements and the mom feared for her and her daughters’ lives.

Mason’s mother sent a note with her daughter to school that said she was being held against her will. That teacher called police and then Toseland was taken into custody and Mason’s body was found.

However, the suit reveals the lengths the mother allegedly went to get that note to her daughter. “Over a period of weeks, [she] found some sticky notes in the car and for the few seconds she would be alone…she began scribbling SOS messages and tried to come up with a way to get help without both of them being killed,” the lawsuit says.

On Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 Toseland allowed the mother and daughter to sleep in the same room together.

That’s when the mother made her move. School was off for President’s Day that Monday, but the following day she coached her daughter quietly to, “put the stickie notes, each of which had been written at various times, in her sock under her foot.”

The lawsuit said the mother waited with dread for law enforcement to arrive, hoping it worked.

Four causes of action are listed in the suit. It includes the wrongful death of Mason Dominguez, the false imprisonment of Mason’s mom and sister, the intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. The latter cites Toseland represented himself as someone that would care for Mason, but instead abused and allegedly killed him.

Family attorney Stephen Stubbs said they are aware Toseland does not have ‘much’, however he should pay monetarily for the physical and emotional damage upon the family.

Toseland is due back in court in April.

A burial plot and funeral service for Mason have been arraigned, according to a GoFundMe from the mother’s side of the family.

