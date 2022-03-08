Advertisement

Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning

Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A statewide tornado drill will be held Tuesday morning, March 8.

Outdoor sirens across Missouri will go off at 10 a.m.

The drill is part of Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Get alerts before severe weather, or a tornado hits, with the KFVS First Alert Weather app.

You should also check the settings on your phone to make sure everything comes through.

“You can also turn on the government alerts, so you would get alerts relating to severe weather, the Amber Alerts, we receive on those,” said Darren White, emergency management planner. “So you can get alerts and stay up-to-date on storms.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
St. Louis Metropolitan Police tweeted a photo saying Officer Brian Hayes helped a girl get a...
Injured St. Louis police officer donates bike
Standard Meat Club
Local online meat company thrived during pandemic, now dealing with post-COVID woes
Generic car crash
Argument leads to woman falling out of a moving car, police say
Paul McPherson and Louis Young were both reported missing out of Florissant Monday
75-year-old and 76-year-old reported missing in Florissant