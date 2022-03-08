Local online meat company thrived during pandemic, now dealing with post-COVID woes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The pandemic has taken a toll on almost every aspect of the food industry across the country and in the St. Louis region.

Business owners have had to shut their doors and many are hanging on by a thread, still working to find staff. However, one online, niche business actually thrived during this time, The Standard Meat Club. Owners told us they’re now working through post-pandemic challenges.

“What hasn’t seen a price increase these days?” Dom Bergfeld asked.

Bergfeld has been a Standard Meat Club customer since they opened in September 2021. He said he notices price increases everywhere, especially at the grocery store.

“Sometimes I go to the grocery store, it’s $12.00 a pound, it’s $14.00 a pound, it’s $20.00 a pound,” Michael Cernuto said.

Cernuto’s also a Standard Meat Club customer who said he prefers to buy his meat online because the pricing has been more consistent. That’s exactly what Standard Meat Club owner, Bobby Conn, said he’s trying to do. A company run by St. Louis natives.

“We’re doing as best we can to keep the prices low. You know, we do a pretty good job of negotiating with the farms,” Conn said.

Conn said they work with locally owned farms across the country and internationally. The Standard Meat Club is an online business that ships wild-caught, sustainable and high-quality food across the United States. They import some food from as far away as Australia.

“Everybody’s having to pay more money to get their product from point A to point B and there’s really no way around that,” Conn explained.

The Standard Meat Club ships everything from exotic seafood to international wagyu beef, to USDA grade meat like you’d buy in a grocery store. Customers said the high-quality, restaurant-grade food came in handy during the pandemic.

“Restaurants weren’t an option during COVID, so there was none of that. To have restaurant-quality meat delivered right to your door was second to none,” Cernuto said.

Bergfeld said he’d even host a few friends or family members over during the pandemic, serving the Standard Meat Club meat as a special occasion.

“It was nice to be able to get a nice, high-quality meal at my home without having to wear a mask, or do any extra nonsense that everybody had to do in order to enjoy a high-quality meal,” Bergfeld said.

A business model Conn said thrived during the pandemic and one he said he’s working to sustain moving forward.

“It’s actually gone much better than we anticipated, we’ve gotten a lot of repeat customers, even in the short time we’ve been open,” Conn said.

For now, the Standard Meat Club remains online only. However, Conn said in the future, they plan to open a storefront here in St. Louis.

