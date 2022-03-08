Advertisement

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta donating Tuesday’s profits to help those impacted by war in Ukraine

People eating at Katie's Pizza and Pasta
People eating at Katie's Pizza and Pasta(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local restaurant is doing what they can to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta locations will be donating Tuesday’s profits to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps feed Ukrainian refugees at Poland’s border. The family behind the restaurant told News 4 the war strikes close to home because owner Ted Collier’s mother was born in Kyiv and fled a similar situation when she was 4 years old.

Both restaurant locations will be open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alderman calls police officer ‘a**hole,’ requests discipline for conduct during traffic stop
‘The people deserve better’: STL police association speaks after bodycam footage of alderman who called officer ‘a**hole’ surfaces
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
Push for national day to remember those who died from COVID-19
Classroom generic
Gov. Parson spends day in St. Louis discussing higher education
Mitchell Frederick Wagner, 24, is accused of vandalizing a mural on Washington University's...
Arrest made after Black history mural on Washington University campus vandalized with racist graffiti