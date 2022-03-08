Katie’s Pizza & Pasta donating Tuesday’s profits to help those impacted by war in Ukraine

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local restaurant is doing what they can to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta locations will be donating Tuesday’s profits to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps feed Ukrainian refugees at Poland’s border. The family behind the restaurant told News 4 the war strikes close to home because owner Ted Collier’s mother was born in Kyiv and fled a similar situation when she was 4 years old.

Both restaurant locations will be open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

