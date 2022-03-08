Injured St. Louis police officer donates bike
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis officer severely injured on the job is still giving back while he’s in recovery.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police tweeted a photo saying Officer Brian Hayes helped a girl get a bike. Police said that he found a sponsor and officers delivered the new bike to the girl last week.
Hayes was one of two officers hit on I-64 in January. A car hit them while they helped a stranded driver. SLMPD says Hayes continues to make a positive impact even though he is at home recovering.
