Injured St. Louis police officer donates bike

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis officer severely injured on the job is still giving back while he’s in recovery.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police tweeted a photo saying Officer Brian Hayes helped a girl get a bike. Police said that he found a sponsor and officers delivered the new bike to the girl last week.

Hayes was one of two officers hit on I-64 in January. A car hit them while they helped a stranded driver. SLMPD says Hayes continues to make a positive impact even though he is at home recovering.

