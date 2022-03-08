Advertisement

High rise condo building coming to Clayton

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A high-rise luxury condo building is coming to Clayton, it was announced Monday.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Midas Enterprises are teaming up to build a mixed-use development at the intersection of N. Central Avenue and Forsyth Blvd. The developers say the $100 million, 25-story building will have 73 condos, 180 hotel rooms, a rooftop terrace and bar, 300-person private event space, street-level restaurant with a bar, street-level retail and a five-story garage with room for more than 400 cars.

Developers expect to break ground in the fall and finish construction two years later.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Metropolitan Police tweeted a photo saying Officer Brian Hayes helped a girl get a...
Injured St. Louis police officer donates bike
Standard Meat Club
Local online meat company thrived during pandemic, now dealing with post-COVID woes
Condos
New high rise condos are coming to Clayton
Generic car crash
Argument leads to woman falling out of a moving car, police say