High rise condo building coming to Clayton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A high-rise luxury condo building is coming to Clayton, it was announced Monday.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Midas Enterprises are teaming up to build a mixed-use development at the intersection of N. Central Avenue and Forsyth Blvd. The developers say the $100 million, 25-story building will have 73 condos, 180 hotel rooms, a rooftop terrace and bar, 300-person private event space, street-level restaurant with a bar, street-level retail and a five-story garage with room for more than 400 cars.

Developers expect to break ground in the fall and finish construction two years later.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.