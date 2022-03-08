Gov. Parson spends day in St. Louis discussing higher education

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis Tuesday to meet with local leaders in higher education.

The state is dedicating a portion of its American Rescue Plan funding, and its general budget, to make investments in higher education and work. Another big piece of the puzzle is working with the legislature to raise base teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000, according to Parson.

“When we look at the industries coming to the state of Missouri, businesses coming here with expansions coming here, it all starts with the education of a child, and to continue that education to prepare them for the workforce. I think that’s what we’re all looking at now and trying to work together. and really depend on these institutions to do their job and really prepare people for what the workforce is,” he said.

Parson said Missouri is one of the few states that will be able to use its federal dollars to invest rather than backfill budgets.

