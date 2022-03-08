Female-focused nonprofit taking over RISE Collaborative Workspace St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - RISE Collaborative Workspace for professional women will be taken over by RISE Society, Inc. starting April 1.

The takeover will help the nonprofit expand its impact through workspace and scholarships for women and teens. “With a shared goal of creating a pipeline of success for women and teen girls to rise and achieve their dreams, it’s a natural transition for RISE Society to take over operations of RISE Collaborative Workspace.” Stacy Taubman, founder of RISE Collaborative said.

Taubman, who is also on the board of directors for RISE Society said having a nonprofit entity at the helm will allow the organization to focus on impact, not profit.

Corporations and individuals can support RISE Society’s mission through tax-deductible donations. This allows for more women and girls to access the programming and professional facilities. Donations will also go towards future professional women with scholarships to private offices, shared workspace, and other membership levels.

Five St. Louis women will be recognized for their impact at the Women of Influence Awards on April 26. You can visit the website here for more information.

