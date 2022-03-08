Company creates signs showing support for Ukraine, with proceeds going local organization aiding refugees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local company is teaming up with the International Institute to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees as they begin to arrive in cities like the St. Louis area, now or in the future.

The owner of FastSigns of Bridgeton, located in Earth City, tells News 4 they have begun printing signs that say, “We Stand With Ukraine.” They plan to sell these 18″ x 24″ double-sided signs to the public for $10 a sign. $3 will be donated to the International Institute, and FastSigns hopes the money can be used towards supporting Ukrainians that may resettle in the St. Louis region.

“Our hope is they’ll be able to use the monies to help people find housing, find jobs, and just help people get relocated in the St. Louis area,” said Barry Roufa, Owner of FastSigns.

FastSigns plans to start by making 1,000 signs, with a goal of raising around $4,000.

“We were looking for a charity in which we could partner up, with the ability to sell signs and give a portion of the sign price back to an organization that’ll help the Ukrainians coming to the St. Louis area,” said Roufa. “Seeing what they’re going through as a country, as a people…why can we not try to help them in some way possible.”

The International Institute of St. Louis tells News 4 since 2015, they have helped 16 Ukrainians resettle in the community. Their Springfield location has helped around 43. While they are not seeing droves of Ukrainians coming into the U.S. and in the region, they are aware there may be a need to help locally in the future.

More info on how to purchase these signs can be found here.

