Arrest made after 17-year-old gunned down while running away in North County

Joeron Mottley, 19, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action
Joeron Mottley, 19, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action(St. Louis County Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man after two men were killed in two separate shootings in north St. Louis County Saturday morning, police said.

Charges were filed against Joeron Mottley, 19, for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, Mottley confessed that he saw 17-year-old De’Marion Jones walk into the J Wireless in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard before 11 a.m. on Feb. 26. Moments later, he allegedly shot Jones in the stomach and continued firing shots at the 17-year-old as he tried to run away.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect and Jones knew each other. Anyone with information should call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

