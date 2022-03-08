Advertisement

Argument leads to woman falling out of a moving car, police say

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Officials responded to the 3000 block of Lickenbrock School Rd for a 30-year-old woman who reportedly fell out of a car in St. Clair County Friday.

The woman was riding with a 32-year-old man in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. Police reported that the two were arguing, and the woman fell out of the car while it was still moving.

She reportedly suffered scrapes and a head injury. Arch Air Rescue transported the woman to a hospital where she recovered with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation of the circumstances that led to the event is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Metropolitan Police tweeted a photo saying Officer Brian Hayes helped a girl get a...
Injured St. Louis police officer donates bike
Standard Meat Club
Local online meat company thrived during pandemic, now dealing with post-COVID woes
Paul McPherson and Louis Young were both reported missing out of Florissant Monday
75-year-old and 76-year-old reported missing in Florissant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics