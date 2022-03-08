Argument leads to woman falling out of a moving car, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Officials responded to the 3000 block of Lickenbrock School Rd for a 30-year-old woman who reportedly fell out of a car in St. Clair County Friday.

The woman was riding with a 32-year-old man in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. Police reported that the two were arguing, and the woman fell out of the car while it was still moving.

She reportedly suffered scrapes and a head injury. Arch Air Rescue transported the woman to a hospital where she recovered with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation of the circumstances that led to the event is still ongoing.

