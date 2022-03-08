Advertisement

75-year-old and 76-year-old reported missing in Florissant

Paul McPherson and Louis Young were both reported missing out of Florissant Monday
Paul McPherson and Louis Young were both reported missing out of Florissant Monday(Florissant PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two men who were reported missing in St. Louis County Monday.

Louis Young, 75, was last seen on Thursday Mar. 3 in the 200 block of Waterford, driving a gray Tahoe with license plate GB8-V0W, according to the police. He was described as 5′10 weighing at 210 pounds and was wearing a black hat, white shoes, tan jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Paul McPherson, 76, was last seen on Feb. 22 in the 1400 block of S. Waterford, driving a green Dodge with license plate 0MB-T98. He was described as 6′2, 215 pounds. There’s no information on what McPherson was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Florissant Police Department 314-831-7000.

