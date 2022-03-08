75-year-old and 76-year-old reported missing in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two men who were reported missing in St. Louis County Monday.

Louis Young, 75, was last seen on Thursday Mar. 3 in the 200 block of Waterford, driving a gray Tahoe with license plate GB8-V0W, according to the police. He was described as 5′10 weighing at 210 pounds and was wearing a black hat, white shoes, tan jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Paul McPherson, 76, was last seen on Feb. 22 in the 1400 block of S. Waterford, driving a green Dodge with license plate 0MB-T98. He was described as 6′2, 215 pounds. There’s no information on what McPherson was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Florissant Police Department 314-831-7000.

