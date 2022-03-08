4Warn Forecast: Warm-Up, Then Cold and A Chance For Snow

Weather Discussion: Expect a warmer day Wednesday in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies. Thursday will warm to 50 but clouds role in during the day and especially the evening. The evening will be dry in St. Louis but we may see some light snow starting northwest of the metro by late evening. Then snow showers overnight into Friday morning are expected across St. Louis. It looks light, but during the morning drive so it may still cause some issues. However, pavement temps may help make the light snow more slushy as air temperatures will be near to just below freezing. It’s a little early to pinpoint snow totals, but the latest trend has been for this band of snow to be light as it traverses through the metro and exits by the afternoon to the southeast. But stay tuned for updates and let’s keep an eye on the Friday morning commute.

Cold Air will blast in Friday into Saturday for a couple of frigid March days. Saturday morning the low will hit the teens. However, we will rebound quickly on Sunday and Monday with much warmer air moving in quickly.

We will adjust the snow chances and make a map of area totals as we get closer to the snow chances on Friday. Right now the snow looks light in the metro with more snow likely to the northwest.

Snow Chances Friday (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.