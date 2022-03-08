4Warn Forecast: Broken clouds to a warm-up, and then snow

Winds are coming from the northwest today. Even with some breaks in the cloud cover, temperatures will sit well below the seasonal average. Our highs will reach the lower to mid-40s this afternoon. Tonight the clouds remain overhead, and temperatures will dip to the freezing mark.

Thankfully, we get some relief from the chill tomorrow and Thursday. What will happen is a broad area of high pressure will sit east of St. Louis. This high pressure will help to pull in some slightly warmer air. In addition, the clouds will break apart. Temperatures will sit in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, a cold front will start dropping south and bring snow for northwest Missouri. It will stall outside of our area, before eventually pushing southward Thursday night. When this occurs, we’ll see slushy snowfall throughout the region. Snow will have a hard time accumulating due to the above-freezing temperatures when it initially falls. About 0.1″ or upwards of an inch is possible.

Half of the weekend remains cold. Warmer air returns Sunday. Don’t forget, we set the clocks ahead this weekend! Later sunsets are not far away.

We spring forward Sunday (KMOV)

