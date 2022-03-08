3 Joplin officers injured in shootout with suspect, police say

JOPLIN, Mo (KMOV) – Three Joplin police officers were injured during a shootout with a suspect Tuesday, according to KY3.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance near Rangeline Road and 4th Street just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers reportedly exchanged shots with the suspect. Two officers were shot. The suspect and another officer then exchanged gunfire nearby at Connecticut and 9th Street, leaving them both shot.

The suspect was killed, police said. The condition of the officers has not been made available.

