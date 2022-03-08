Advertisement

3 Joplin officers injured in shootout with suspect, police say

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S, 49 near the U.S....
A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S, 49 near the U.S. 42 intersection.(WDAM 7)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo (KMOV) – Three Joplin police officers were injured during a shootout with a suspect Tuesday, according to KY3.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance near Rangeline Road and 4th Street just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers reportedly exchanged shots with the suspect. Two officers were shot. The suspect and another officer then exchanged gunfire nearby at Connecticut and 9th Street, leaving them both shot.

The suspect was killed, police said. The condition of the officers has not been made available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Still image from News 4 at 4 p.m.
The Women's Creative helps small business bloom
Alderman calls police officer ‘a**hole,’ requests discipline for conduct during traffic stop
‘The people deserve better’: STL police association speaks after bodycam footage of alderman who called officer ‘a**hole’ surfaces
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
Push for national day to remember those who died from COVID-19
Classroom generic
Gov. Parson spends day in St. Louis discussing higher education