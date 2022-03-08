2 people shot, injured outside of South City Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were injured after being shot outside of South City Hospital late Monday night.

Police said an 18-year-old and a security officer were shot in the parking lot of the hospital at around 11:30 p.m. The teen was shot in the mouth and the security officer in the hand. Both victims are conscious and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time. News 4 will continue to update the story when more information is available.

