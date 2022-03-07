Advertisement

Students dismissed following bathroom fire in St. Charles High School

Generic photo of St. Charles High School
Generic photo of St. Charles High School(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just before school started at St. Charles High School, a small fire started in the boy’s bathroom Monday morning.

School administrators said the fire was quickly extinguished and all students were told to head to the football field. Out of caution, students were dismissed.

“Buses are currently en route to the school to pick up bus riders and drivers and walkers are being released shortly. If you are a parent who provides transportation for your child, you may come to the school to pick up your child from outside of the building in the normal pick-up/drop-off location,” the school said.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One business owner is hanging onto Covid mitigations as mask mandates end.
As mandates end, some business will still require masks, vaccines
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
A Troy, Mo. woman was one of the first people to pull up on a crash on Interstate 64 near...
'It was horrific;' Good Samaritan rushes to help victims in Lake Saint Louis deadly crashes
A man in his 70s was shot in the head in north St. Louis county early Monday morning.
Elderly man shot in the head in North County