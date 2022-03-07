Students dismissed following bathroom fire in St. Charles High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just before school started at St. Charles High School, a small fire started in the boy’s bathroom Monday morning.

School administrators said the fire was quickly extinguished and all students were told to head to the football field. Out of caution, students were dismissed.

“Buses are currently en route to the school to pick up bus riders and drivers and walkers are being released shortly. If you are a parent who provides transportation for your child, you may come to the school to pick up your child from outside of the building in the normal pick-up/drop-off location,” the school said.

No one was injured.

