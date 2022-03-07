St. Louis marks 2 years since first COVID case in the area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday morning marks two years since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the St. Louis area.

Two years ago, a 20-year-old woman in St. Louis county had just returned home from Italy when she started feeling sick. Doctors evaluated her at Mercy Hospital and put her in a pressurized room. She eventually recovered but St. Louis recorded its first death from COVID-19 on March 22, 2020. Jazmond Dixon drove herself to the hospital and died just a few days later. She was 31-years-old and had no underlying health conditions.

Vaccines became available a while after and finally sparked hope. The Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Hospital South was the first in St. Louis to get the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020. One month later at the start of 2021, mass vaccination events opened in places like the Family Arena in St. Charles and Queeny Park in St. Louis county. As of today, 67 percent of eligible people in Missouri have one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the St. Louis metro area, more than two-thirds of the eligible population got one shot.

Two years from the first case and the numbers are finally improving. As of Friday, the number of hospitalizations, patients on ventilators, and COVID positives decreased from the day before. In total over the past two years, 41,372 people with COVID were discharged in St. Louis hospitals.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.