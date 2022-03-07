Advertisement

Missouri Lottery player wins $50,000 Powerball prize in Florissant

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County won the Powerball Prize for the Feb. 16 drawing Monday afternoon.

The player bought the ticket at Schnucks on the 1100 block of Shackelford in Florissant and matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, including the Powerball number, to win the $50,000 prize.

There have been seven $50,000 Powerball Prize winners in Missouri this year. This counted as the second winner in St. Louis County.

