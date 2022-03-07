As mandates end, some business will still require masks, vaccines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Sunday, the mask requirement in the City of St. Louis ended. It was the last of the COVID-19 mandates in the region, but some say they plan to keep requiring COVID precautions.

“We’re super excited case numbers are plummeting across the nation. We want to take our masks off too but we don’t want to rush it,” said Lynn Terry who owns Wagamama’s, a café and boutique in South St. Louis City. They plan to continue to ask customers and staff to wear a mask inside.

At the Enterprise Center over the weekend, fans walked inside for Arch Madness without masks and without needing to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. The same policy applies at Stifel theater.

But at The Pageant and Delmar Hall in the Loop, masks will no longer be required but they will still ask concert goers to show proof of vaccine. Operator Pat Hagan said they will enforce any artist’s request that is more strict than the house policy.

Hagan and Terry both said they will continue to evaluate policies.

“I really do hope that people respect our baristas and just listen to the policies for a couple more weeks,” said Terry.

As of Sunday, the city of St. Louis was meeting all COVID goals, including below 5 percent positivity rate and fewer than 40 daily hospital admissions.

