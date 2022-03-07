Man pleads guilty in Lake St. Louis crash that killed 4 heading to volleyball tournament

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who crossed a median, striking a car head-on and killing four people on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis in 2020. pleaded guilty Monday.

Elijah Henderson, who was 29 at the time of the February 14 accident, pled guilty to four counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. In court Monday, Henderson testified that he was reaching to manually roll up the passenger side window of his Ford F-250 when he swerved, went over the median, and caused the crash.

All four occupants of the minivan his truck struck, two adults and two 12-year-old girls, were killed. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky. Officials later identified the adult victims as Carrie McCaw, 44, and Lesley Prather, 40.

According to the University of Louisville’s athletic department, Prather and McCaw were heading to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City with their daughters, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather and 12-year-old Kacey McCaw.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors read letters from their relatives talking about their wives, mothers, children, and sisters. In a letter Prather’s husband wrote, “the emotional trauma we have suffered cannot be quantified.” He went on to write, ”I’m sure too that the knowledge of who [Henderson] took from this world is far more punitive than time in a jail cell.”

“You try in this job to separate yourself from the personality or the souls behind the victims and sometimes you can’t, those lines get blurred, today was one of those days,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

The families’ letters all urged Henderson to change his ways.

At the hospital after the accident, a probable cause statement says, police administered a breathalyzer test on Henderson, which was clean. Blood work later determined he had THC in his system and a search of his F-250 showed discovered a small amount of marijuana, charging documents said.

Henderson was initially charged with driving while intoxicated. On Monday, Lohmar said his office found the amount of THC in Henderson was negligible and ultimately not enough to pursue charges.

“We have no, no question in our mind that nobody intended for this to happen that day, certainly not Mr. Henderson, the problem is the law calls for when certain conduct rises to the level of recklessness there has to be some consequence,” Lohmar said. “This was a plea arrangement that was approved by the families, they were ready for closure.”

The judge sentenced Henderson to four concurrent 10-year prison terms.

Henderson has been charged twice before in St. Charles; once for DWI in 2012 and, most recently, in 2016 for possession of a controlled substance.

