Local woman’s family remains in Ukraine as Russian forces get closer to her hometown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The war in Ukraine continues on as Russian troops move further and further into the county. Now, more territory is being taken by Russian forces and Ukraine’s President is warning more are on the way. One local woman whose family is in one of those city’s is speaking only to News 4.

“It was 5:00 in the morning. So, they heard the explosions and woke up and they couldn’t understand what happened. You’re just still sleepy. My friends call me, they cry, they say ‘it started’,” Kateryna Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer is a St. Louis resident, but is originally from Ukraine. She said the last week and a half has been tough as she’s watching her home country get invaded from more than 5,000 miles away.

“I was born in Ukraine, Odessa. It’s a beautiful city on the coast of the Black Sea. I grew up there, graduated medical school, I worked after my internship as a doctor for five years in intensive care and anesthesiology department,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer’s been in the U.S. for five years now. Her entire family still lives in Odessa, Ukraine. Ukranian leaders said Odessa is on the brink of a Russian invasion.

“They’re planning to bomb Odessa,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

Eisenhauer said her family is planning to stay put.

“My family decided to stay. We have two grandmothers 81 and 84 years old, so they basically cannot go. Also, now, to leave Odessa it’s very complicated,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer said her family calls her every day to update her on what’s going on. She said lines to get out of the city are miles long and said it’s near impossible to leave. She said her family plans to stay at her uncle’s home in Odessa together.

“I feel helpless. It’s heartbreaking what I see on TV,” Eisenhauer said.

Instead of watching the news in a constant state of worry, Eisenhauer decided to assist friends, family, troops and other Ukrainians.

“We start fundraising in my son’s school. Also, we now together with Ukrainian girls, we’re preparing humanitarian aid. Also, I try to speak to doctors, American doctors, here at BJC or other hospitals can help with medical aid,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer told us it’s crucial people and other countries step in to help support Ukraine before it’s too late.

“We want our freedom, we want our independency, we want our democracy, and just safety and peace,” Eisenhauer continued.

Eisenhauer and her European friends here in St. Louis have started donating to a Ukrainian-based company with ties in the U.S. called Meest. It is accepting humanitarian aid packages as donations for Ukraine.

