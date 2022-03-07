Have you seen them? Armed suspects who robbed Amazon driver in South City sought

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was delivering packages for Amazon when she was robbed at gunpoint in South City on Wednesday.

Police said a man and a woman approached the female worker with a gun and demanded packages at around 6:15 p.m. at the 4900 block of Goethe. The suspects left with a large bag of packages that were later found in the back of the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway.

The woman was not injured. Anyone with any information should call the police at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

