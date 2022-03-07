Feds accuse local chiropractor of breaking court order by still claiming his vitamin products cure COVID-19

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis-area chiropractor is accused of continuing to deceptively market products, saying they could treat or prevent COVID-19, even though he agreed to stop doing so in a consent order he signed.

In a complaint filed by the Justice Department on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in April 2021, authorities say that Eric Nepute was claiming that products he sold with Vitamin D and Zinc were scientifically proven to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Nepute and his company Quickwork claimed that people who get enough “Vitamin D are 52 percent less likely to die and that people who get enough Vitamin D are 77 percent less likely to get the disease,” authorities say. The products were sold under the brand name, “Wellness Warrior.”

The action by the FTC was the first under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act. Shortly after the allegations were made, Dr. Nepute sent News 4 this statement:

“I feel that I have done nothing wrong and that any statements I have made are supported by scientific studies or articles I’ve reviewed. I encourage everyone to live a healthy lifestyle during this unprecedented time. My attorneys are reviewing the complaint and I have no further comments at this time.”

Nepute signed a consent decree in May 2021, agreeing not to claim that the products would treat or cure COVID-19. Federal authorities allege he is not abiding by that agreement and is still saying the vitamins are more effective against COVID-19 than the vaccine. Friday, federal officials asked a judge to hold Nepute in civil contempt to fine him if he keeps making the claims.

News 4 reached out to Nepute’s attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.