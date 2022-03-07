Episode 174: The Pat Connolly Tavern

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -In 1942, Pat Connolly opened up a bar and restaurant in the neighborhood that would one day be known as Dogtown. Fast forward to today, it’s the oldest Irish bar in town and run by Joe Jovanovich, the third generation.

Joe grew up in the bar and never planned to make it his career, but a sense of family and, he admits, a bit of naivety brought him back. Now he not only runs the restaurant but heads up Dogtown United, the nonprofit that helps throw one of our city’s best parties: St. Patrick’s Day. This year it returns after a two-year hiatus. The parade is on March 17 and kicks off at 11 a.m.

