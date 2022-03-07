Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory issued for 9-year-old in Pagedale

The boy is believed to be with his biological mother.
MSHP issued a missing person report for a 9-year-old boy.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 9-year-old Ahmad Ford-Thomas in Pagedale Sunday evening.

Police said the boy’s mother took him for a court-appointed guardian Sunday around 6 p.m. She left on foot and it is not known where they were going. They left from 7380 Doncaster Avenue in Pagedale. It is unknown what clothes Ahmad had on.

The mother is 41-year-old Shewona Ford. Police said anyone who has seen Ahmad or his mother should call 911 or the Pagedale Police Department at 314-446-9316.

